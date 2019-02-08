Sonu Nigam hospitalized over severe health issue

Web Desk: Controversial Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has revealed he had a recent life-threatening health scare that made him visit a hospital.
According to Gulf News, the singer posted a picture of his swollen face on Instagram, revealing that he suffered a severe allergic reaction that caused his trachea to swell up. Nigam added that the incident occurred over his seafood allergy.
Now that you know that I am returning back from Jeypore Orissa after managing a concert last night, I now don’t mind sharing how I was the day before yesterday,” he wrote in the post. “Lesson for all of us, Never ever ever ever take a chance with allergies. Seafood in my case.”
The singer further continued: “If Nanavati Hospital [in Mumbai] wasn’t nearby, my trachea would have swollen up further and lead to asphyxiation.”