Sony Xperia XZ4 to hit market with 6.5-inch OLED display

Web Desk: Sony is expected to reveal the successor to the Xperia XZ3 and the XZ4 and it will come packing some impressive specifications.

According to the report of Deccanchronicle, Sony is not holding back and will be launching the Xperia XZ4 with some of the best components and features that have been made available. It is expected to come with a tall 6.5-inch QHD+ OLED display that sports a resolution of 3360 x 1440 and will feature an aspect ratio of 21:9. The display features Gorilla Glass 5 and the device carries an overall ingress protection rating of up to IP68.

The processor that is expected to feature here is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset that’s paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Also, Sony will be adding a microSD card expansion slot that will be able to accommodate a card up to 512GB. As for the OS, Android 9 Pie is expected to be the flavour for the Xperia XZ4.

The battery that will be loaded in the handset is expected to be 4000mAh and the handset will come in four colour options — Black, Silver, Blue and Deep Purple. The dimensions of the device have been leaked as well and its said to measure 162mm x 72mm x 8.2mm and its weight is mentioned as 191gms.

Reports state that the primary rear sensor will feature a 40MP sensor and aided by 5MP/16MP shooters. At the front, it’s believed that Sony will use a 24MP sensor but more should be known closer to the date of unveiling.