JOHANNESBURG: South Africa beat Pakistan by seven runs in the second Twenty20 international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Brief scores:

South Africa 188-3 in 20 overs (J. Malan 33, H. van der Dussen 45, D. Miller 65 not out).

Pakistan 181-7 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 90, Hussain Talat 55; A. Phehlukwayo 3-36)

Result: South Africa won by seven runs

Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0 —AFP