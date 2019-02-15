Steps to delete Youtube watch history permanently

Web Desk: Google knows about you more you know yourself. Your every single search even the embarrassing one that you would like to keep a secret are being recorded by the search giant.

If someone gets to know you about your dirty secrets, this will damage your image. The only way to save yourself from humiliation is to become more vigilant about your YouTube privacy settings.

Here is the way of deleting your search engine permanently.

Delete YouTube watch and search history on PC

*Open YouTube’s official website.

*Sign in into your account.

*On the left-hand corner, click on history.

*From the menu located on the right-hand side, select ‘Watch history’.

*Now find the video you wish to delete from YouTube history and then click on the little ‘X’ icon next to it- or else clear all your watch history in one go.

Now remove search history.

Open YouTube’s official website.

*Sign in to your account.

*On the left-hand corner, click on history.

*From the menu located on the right end, select ‘Search history’.

*From the same menu, click on ‘Clear All Search History’.

How to delete YouTube watch on Andriod and iOS

The process on mobile is exactly the same as the one on the desktop.

*Fire up the YouTube app on your Android smartphone, tablet or iPhone.

*Select ‘Library’ from the options below.

*Select ‘History’.

*Here you will find all the watched videos. Spot the video you wish to delete, and that’s it.

On Android, users have to tap on the ‘three dots’ icon on the right and then select ‘Remove from Watch History.’ iOS users need to swipe left on the video and tap on ‘Remove.

You can also delete search history by opening the search bar, find the specific term you wish to remove and keep your finger on it for a couple of seconds. The ‘remove from history’ option will then emerge.