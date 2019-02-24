Struggling Leicester sack coach Claude Puel

LONDON: Leicester announced the sacking of manager Claude Puel on Sunday following the struggling Premier League side’s sixth defeat in seven games.

Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Crystal Palace saw the 2016 champions slip to 12th in the Premier League, only eight points above the relegation places.

A statement released by the club said: “Leicester City Football Club has today (Sunday) parted company with Claude Puel, who leaves his position as first team manager with immediate effect.”

First team coaches Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler will assume caretaking responsibilities until a new manager is appointed.—AFP