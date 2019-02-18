Student stabs classmate for proposing same girl

Web Desk: An Indian student Manoj allegedly stabbed his classmate inside the campus on Valentine’s day. The victim is studying M.tech and hails from Haryana.

The incident took place when both had a quarrel near the college library and in the heat of the moment, Manoj stabbed Pramod with a sharp object.

“Around 5.30 pm, a clash broke out between the duo near the central library. In a fit of rage, Manoj stabbed Pramod on the shoulder with a sharp object and fled the spot,” a police official said. “Other students who witnessed the incident rushed the victim to the hospital, where he is currently under treatment in the ICU.”

The Police have detained Manoj for an inquiry. According to a report, the boys were in love with the same girl and the fight was over who would get to propose to her on Valentine’s Day.