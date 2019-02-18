Suhana Khan finally unveils her crush

Web Desk: Bollywood’s biggest superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the most-loved actors in the entire world. His daughter, Suhana Khan, who made headlines with her Vogue cover, inherits it all.

Recently, the 18-year-old, Suhana took to Instagram for a fun Q/A session with her insta-family, and in midst of it, she revealed her current crush. When a fan asked her about the actor she wants to date, Suhana replied with a picture of EXO’s lead singer, Kim Jun-myeon, along with she wrote, “Him”.

Check out the screenshot below:

For those who don’t Kim Jun-myeon is a Korean singer, songwriter, and actor. He had an unbelievable amount of fan base in the world of K-pop. The craze of Korean pop bands have generated across the world, after all, the young boys have the perfect looks and great voices to make anyone fall in love.