Suno Chanda’s sequel to be air on this date

Web Desk: Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed starrer Suno Chanda was on a full swing last year in Ramadan. The drama not only had left everyone stick in front of their TVs while it was on air but left them craving more and more.

Farhan Saeed can be seen as Arsal and Iqra Aziz as Jiya, both gave the performance of their life and made everyone fall in love with their characters.

There is no doubt that the drama’s sequel is the most awaited.

The makers of Suno Chanda have officially announced the releasing date of the drama on their twitter account and we simply can’t wait to watch the fun-filled drama.

Here is the releasing date post by Suno Chanda’s writer Saima Akram.

#sunoChandaSeason2 Inshallah going for shoot on 10th March 2019. It will be on air coming Ramzan only on #HumTv. — Saima Akram Chaudhry (@saimakramwriter) February 19, 2019

Excited fans of Farhan and Iqra started posting questions regarding any possible changes of the upcoming drama.

Same Starring? — Marrah Jameela 💫 (@misbahshahid541) February 19, 2019

To which, she replied, ‘Yes Same’.