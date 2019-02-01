Sweet Potato Biryani wrap introduced for lazy people

Web Desk: A Britain retail giant has introduced vegetarian Biryani wraps which have baffled many.

As soon as the new vegetarian biryani wrap hit the shelves, the brand accused of ‘lazy product development’ by some prominent South Asian food expert in UK.

The giant was accused of using popular terminology to suit its marketing without proper research, with South Asian food experts taking to social media to point out that biryani comes in a bowl and not in a wrap.

“I started the row last year with the ridiculous Bengali Turmeric Kit by M&S so it’s good to see more food writers and chefs getting involved in this debate,” Mallika Basu, UK-based author of Masala: Indian Cooking for Modern Living’, said.

Argh!!! Sell what you like, dudes. But a Biryani simply does *not* come as sandwich wrap. Ask any desi. You’ll not get one South-Asian telling you that a Biryani comes wrapped as a sandwich, with lettuce. There is no bread in biryani. This is illiterate ‍♂️ https://t.co/8Z6pVtiKrX — Maajid – (Mājid) [maːʤɪd] ماجد (@MaajidNawaz) January 29, 2019

Thanks but I like my Biryani with rice in a bowl not a wrap. Seriously M&S!? pic.twitter.com/XAqNfoUsN9 — Maunika Gowardhan (@cookinacurry) January 24, 2019

And biryani can now be eaten wrapped in shakarand ki roti “…the Mughal era dish and offering what it calls ‘sweet potato biriyani wrap’, described as ‘fragrant sweet potato, basmati rice and buckwheat with a fresh kachumber salad and mango chutney, in a wholemeal roti wrap” pic.twitter.com/l9V62OW7TW — Sanobar صنوبر (@SanobarFatma) January 31, 2019

Absolutely love this! You are completely right. Biryani is all about rice (and for me chicken!) and not sweet potato in a wrap!! X — Reena Patel-Jackson (@ReenaP86) January 30, 2019

I agree. Firstly it’s not biryani if it comes in a wrap and secondly it has sweet potatoes in it! Who puts sweet potatoes in biryani!?! — Abida Khan (@AbidaNKhan) January 25, 2019

Sweet potato biryani wrap @marksandspencer sort it out guys at M&S. England is full of people from Indian subcontinent I’m sure you have someone from this origine who could advise you on how people eat biryani. Biryani is not just food to us it’s a heritage — Manish Raval (@MrUKDeshi) January 30, 2019

Today M&S faces backlash over their veg “Biriyani” wrap – I haven’t tasted this deviant dish yet nor am I tempted to – it doesn’t sound anything like Biryani. ATF https://t.co/V0E4fbD2ZB — Samir Bhamra (@phizzical) January 30, 2019