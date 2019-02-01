Tehran bans dog walking in public

Web Desk: Our planet is filled with dog-lovers, but things in Tehran seem to be a little different.

According to reports, the authorities have banned dog walking in an effort to discourage dog ownership.

Tehran Police Chief Hossein Rahimi said they had received permission from the Tehran Prosecutor’s Office, and “will take measures against people walking dogs in public spaces, such as parks”.

He said that the ban was due to dogs “creating fear and anxiety” among the general public.

The Iranian state media also began telling people about the diseases spread through canines.

According to Time, Iranian lawmakers have proposed a bill in parliament that aimed to legally criminalize dog ownership and introduce punishment for the same within the country’s Islamic penal code.