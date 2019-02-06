The smallest photo printer for smartphone

Web Desk: Your Smartphone is full of photos and you often wish to print out it, then this device designed for you.

The HP Sprocket Plus is unlike any printer you might have ever seen so far, and it doesn’t even come with any printer cartridge built-in. How it manages to prints photos is another interesting revelation about this delightful product.

The device is so easy to use. Turn it on, if it isn’t on, charge it with any microUSB cable used for any smartphone, download an iPhone or Android app, select a picture from your photo gallery and start printing within minutes.

It claims to be the world’s thinnest photo printer, by the way, and it sure looks the part, no doubt. It’s just a bit larger than a smartphone in your palm and slim enough to sit comfortably in your back pocket. No issues, whatsoever.

One of the reasons why HP Sprocket Plus is so slim and tiny is because it doesn’t have a traditional printer’s ink cartridge or tank space built in. The printing essentially happens on patented ZINK paper, which are also used in polaroid cameras for instant photos.