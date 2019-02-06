The smallest photo printer for smartphone

Web Desk: Your Smartphone is full of photos and you often wish to print out it, then this device designed for you.
The HP Sprocket Plus is unlike any printer you might have ever seen so far, and it doesn’t even come with any printer cartridge built-in. How it manages to prints photos is another interesting revelation about this delightful product.
The device is so easy to use. Turn it on, if it isn’t on, charge it with any microUSB cable used for any smartphone, download an iPhone or Android app, select a picture from your photo gallery and start printing within minutes.
It claims to be the world’s thinnest photo printer, by the way, and it sure looks the part, no doubt. It’s just a bit larger than a smartphone in your palm and slim enough to sit comfortably in your back pocket. No issues, whatsoever.
These ZINK papers (available for purchase online) have cyan, yellow and magenta crystal layer which when exposed to heat in different levels combine to form all the colours of the visible spectrum.
Pop the top panel of the Sprocket Plus, to reveal a compartment which holds the 2.3-inch by 3.4-inch ZINK paper tray for instant photo printing. Over Bluetooth, while printing a range of photos — both portrait and landscape images — most photos take between 45 to 55 seconds to emerge from the front lip of the Sprocket Plus.
In terms of the quality of the prints, the test prints showed images to have slightly more warmer hues, emphasizing the oranges and yellows — in default mode.
For Rs 18,000, the HP Sprocket Plus isn’t exactly cheap, but for a novelty instant photo printer that’s the size of your smartphone it’s priced attractively for you to at least entertain a serious thought of buying it.