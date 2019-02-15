These Pakistani celebrities suffering serious disease

Web Desk: TV or mobile screen can only show a one-side story of celebrities, on the darker side of story these celebrities are facing many hardships in their lives. There are many Pakistani celebrities who have fought or are fighting serious disease.

All these celebrities have made a big name for themselves which is truly great considering they were fighting their illness all these years.

Have a look at the celebrities fighting serious disease.

Jansher Khan

Squash legend Jansher Khan is one of the Pakistani sportsmen of all time. He has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease since 2011.

Famous Boxer Mohammad Ali was also suffering from the same illness. Parkinson is an incurable disease which makes the patient lose its motor activity.

Nadia Jamil

Famous Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil is battling a severe disease. She has a small brain tumor but doctors didn’t recommend her to operate it. She has another dangerous tumor in her finger which was successfully operated.

Asma Abbas

Sister of Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas had also been diagnosed with the illness but she continued to work on TV.

Uzma Gilani

Senior actress Uzma Gilani was diagnosed with cancer. She went through a hard fought battle with cancer. However, she recovered and is working in TV dramas.

Ali Agha

Ali Agha revealed in an interview that he had become a recluse and had just isolated in his room, with his cat, Moglu. Agha Ali, rather cutely, said that when his cat died, it was as if it took his illness with it because a week later, he started getting better. He still has psoriasis but it has been controlled a great deal.

Maya Ali

Maya Ali is suffering from thyroid gland disease, due to which she is gaining weight.

Wasim Akram

Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram is a diabetic patient. He fought the disease during his playing career and ever since, he takes it smoothly in parallel with everything.

Fawad Khan

The popular name in Pakistan film industry is Fawad Khan. He has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes ever since he was 17 years of age.

Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has a flat foot. It is a condition in which normal feet or foot have an arch that is lower than normal and makes it difficult to place foot/feet.

Iman Ali

Iman Ali has a multiple sclerosis disease. It is a condition where insulating covers of nerve cell and in the spinal cord and brain are damaged. She continues to face extreme headache.

Nouman Javed

Nouman Javed has revealed that he has been battling depression. He said, “I was in depression for quite sometime before finally attempting suicide. I was facing issues in life.”

Mohsin Abbas

The actor lost his mother and infant daughter in a very close frame of time and has been in a depression since then. He recently tweeted about his depression.