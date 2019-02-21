This cat could inherit £150m fortune

Web Desk: Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette was loved by him as much as cat lovers love their feline. She is also the hero of a book, Choupette: The Private Life of a High-Flying Fashion cat.

It is also expected that she could be inheriting his £150m (Around Rs. 25 Arab) fortune!

Chanel, where he had been the creative director for more than three decades, confirmed that Lagerfeld passed away in Paris aged 85 on Tuesday.

The German designer was one of the industry’s most prolific figures and worked up until his death. His signature ponytail and dark glasses made him an instantly recognizable figure around the world.

