This food menu served to Saudi prince in Pakistan

Web Desk: Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS) visited Pakistan recently. People are really optimistic about his visit.

Pictures of his visit in Pakistan also started waves of hilarious memes on social media. His lavish stay in Pakistan was also in talks. He came with 80 royal security guards, and not just his gym equipment and that’s not it even his drinking water was from Saudi Arabia.

Hopefully, the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia strengthen more after his visit as his amazing humble behavior towards Pakistan, warms hearts of local folks.

Imran Khan hosted dinner of the Royal Prince, he didn’t compromise on his stance! Imran Khan could have chosen dishes from all over the world for Saudi Prince but he liked to keep it simple.

The food menu for dinner between Khan and MBS comprised of 1 soup, 3 appetizers, 5 main course dishes and two dishes in desserts, followed by green tea!

Saudi Prince donated billions of Saudi dinar for energy plants and for the dam fund.