This restaurant fine you for wasting food

Web Desk: Food wastage is one of the serious issues that is faced by almost all over the world. In order to combat the issue, an Indian restaurant has come up with a unique policy.

A restaurant named Kedari Food Court is known for its food policy, it slaps a Rs 50 IND fine on those who waste food but reward those who finish their meals with Rs 10 IND.

According to Kedari, “My intention is to see that food is not wasted. I levy fine on those who wasted food.”

“So far I collected Rs 14,000 in the form of penalities. I want to donated it to some orphanage. Nowadays people who come to my place are very careful not towaste food. Number of instances of penalty has come down.”

This report states that Kedari fed activists during the separate state agitation for almost 11 years.