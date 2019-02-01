This town offers cash for babies, $10,000, $1 homes

Web Desk: An Italian village Locana is offering foreigners $10,000 to move there. Another says it will even pay newcomers more than $1,000 per child to make babies, reported CNN.

The deals may seem too good to be true for many who dream of escaping the rat race for the idyll of a rustic Italian village. For the destinations involved, they represent a last-ditch battle to save the souls of their dying communities.

The complication is the country where local property regulatory are often tangled up in byzantine legalities. It is a place where attitudes towards foreign incomers are sometimes ambivalent, as mentioned by a recent rise in political hostility toward economic migrants arriving from Africa and the Middle East.

He’s willing to pay up to €9,000, or $10,200, over three years to families willing to move in and take up residency amid snowy peaks and flower-strewn pastures, as long as they have a child and a minimum annual salary of €6,000. “Our population has shrunk from 7,000 residents in the early 1900s to barely 1,500 as people left looking for a job at Turin’s big factories,” Mattiet tells CNN Travel. “Our school each year faces the risk of shutting down due to few pupils. I can’t allow this to happen.” In Locana each year there are 40 deaths versus just 10 births. It’s a familiar picture across Italy where, in the last 30 years, one in four small communities have become ghost towns. There are now 139 villages with fewer than 150 residents. And while Mattiet’s deal was initially offered just to Italians or foreigners already living in Italy, he’s now so desperate to save his town from dying, he’s extending it to non-Italians abroad too. “We’re looking to draw mostly young people and professionals who work remotely or are willing to start an activity here,” he says. “There are dozens of closed shops, bars, restaurants and boutiques just waiting for new people to run them.”

The town may be small but it’s wealthy, thanks to the clean hydroelectric energy it sells to Italy’s state.

With the money comes a great location. Locana’s territory spreads across 132 square kilometers of the Gran Paradiso mountain reserve, offering fresh air and outdoor activities like ice-skating fishing, trekking, rock climbing, swimming, soccer and tennis.