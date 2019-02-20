Time’s Up President Lisa Borders announces resignation

Web Desk: Lisa Borders and her organization announced on Monday that she has resigned as President of Time’s Up, report Variety.

She said in a statement that she is resigning due to family issues. Time’s Up COO Rebecca Goldman will now serve as interim CEO.

“As Time’s Up continues to grow, I am proud of the work I have done to shepherd its continued development,” Borders said. “Unfortunately, it is with deep regret that I must resign from Time’s Up to address family concerns that require my singular focus. I appreciate the opportunity to support this mission and I hope my efforts will continue to resonate.”

“With gratitude for her work, Time’s Up accepts and supports Lisa Borders’ decision to resign as president and CEO,” Time’s Up said in a statement. “We know that it is the right decision for Lisa as well as the organization. Our COO, Rebecca Goldman, will serve as interim CEO while we conduct an executive search. We remain steadfast in our mission to create safe, fair, and dignified work for women of all kinds.”

Borders was named the first president and CEO of Time’s Up in October, ten months after the organization was created. She previously served as president of the Women’s National Basketball Association.

Lisa Borders hired as #MeToo its first CEO.