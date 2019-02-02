Tomljanovic dispatches Zidansek, moves to Thailand Open final

Bangkok: Ajla Tomljanovic made quick work of Tamara Zidansek on Saturday, winning in straight sets and earning a spot in the Thailand Open final.

Sixth-seed Tomljanovic won 6-4, 6-1 in the semi-final match of the $250,000 WTA-sanctioned tournament in the seaside city of Hua Hin.

The Australian and world number 49 continues her remarkable run in Thailand where she has not dropped a set.

After clinching the first set against Zidansek on Saturday Tomljanovic darted ahead 4-0 in the second with the help of a powerful backhand winner during a long rally in the fourth game.

Slovenia’s Zidansek was unable to make up the lost ground and Tomljanovic polished off the match with a blast return winner.

In Sunday’s final Tomljanovic will meet the winner between Dayana Yastremska and Magda Linette.

It will be her fourth career WTA singles final.—AFP