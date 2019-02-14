Top 30 beautiful women in the world

Web Desk: Definition of beauty is varying from person to person. Still, we are trying to make an order with which most of us agree.

Inspiredot.net listed the world’s 30 beautiful women.

Beyonce

Beyonce has a natural beauty. She is a proud mom.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka had a unique beauty, she is simple and modest.

Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill is a supermodel. She is an angel on the catwalk and in real life too.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson is the love of your life since the first part of the Harry Potter movies. She has a stunning looks, pure and kind heart.

Dakota Johnson

Fifty Shades of Grey put her into the spotlight she could never imagine before. In the same time, she is a caring and loving person.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is Indian Bollywood actress. She is one of the successful actresses.

Margot Robbie

The Australian actress gained fame shortly after moving to the USA, where she stole the hearts of thousands.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina seems to be ready to be on these lists for many more. The six children she has, makes us love her even more.

Fahriye Evcen

The Turkish actress is mainly known for playing main roles in TV series. Not many know that she was actually born in Germany and moved to her mother country at the age of 19.

Alexandra Daddario

Her eyes are amazing and scary at the same time, making you unable to look away. It’s honestly hard to believe she’s not wearing any contact lenses.

Pia Wurtzbach

Miss Universe 2015 simply cannot be left out from this ranking. How could you ever forget the awkward crowning of the Filippino-German actress and model? The point is, she is worthy of the title.

Emma Stone

The brilliant actress must be really grateful for her beauty and skills.

Gigi Hadid

Niki Karimi

Ashley Graham

Gal Gadot

Israeli actress Gal Gadot gained fame after her role in the Fast and Furious film series and playing Wonder Woman.

Blake Lively

Amanda Cerny

Adriana Lima

Haifa Wehbe

Kate Upton

Aishwarya Rai

Elizaveta Boyarskaya

Ronda Rousey

Manuela Arcuri

Anne Curtis

Naomi Campbell

Taraneh Alidoosti

Alicia Vikander

Mozhdah Jamalzadah

When Mozhdah was very young, they fled the civil war in Afghanistan. Her family decided to settle in Canada, where she was introduced to music. The singer gained fame with her song called ‘Afghan Girl’ and also made it to the top