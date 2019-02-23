Top #MeToo advocate’s son accused of assault

Web Desk: An organization Time’s Up was formed last year to deal with sexual harassment and assault in the workplace, is now coping with a crisis within its own ranks.

According to Bloomberg report, Chief Executive Officer Lisa Borders, who announced she was stepping down earlier this week, left the organization because her son was accused of sexual misconduct, Time’s Up disclosed late Thursday.

“Lisa Borders informed members of Time’s Up leadership that sexual assault allegations had been made against her son in a private forum,” the group said in an emailed statement. “Within 24 hours, Lisa made the decision to resign as president and CEO of Time’s Up and we agreed that it was the right decision for all parties involved. All of our actions were fully guided by our support for survivors.”

Time’s Up issued the statement after the Los Angeles Times reported that Borders’s son, Garry “Dijon” Bowden Jr., was accused of violating a woman while giving her a massage. A lawyer for Bowden disputed the woman’s account, saying there was no inappropriate or nonconsensual touching, according to the Times.

When Borders announced her resignation earlier this week, she said it was to address “family concerns that require my singular focus.”

The shake-up leaves Time’s Up in need of a new leader. Borders, a former Coca-Cola Co. executive and president of the Women’s National Basketball Association, helped raise the profile of the group.