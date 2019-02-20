Trump expresses hope Pakistan-India countries to get along

WASHINGTON: United States has expressed hope that Pakistan and India will get along.

The desire was expressed by President Donald Trump while responding to reporters question on Indo-Pak current tensions in Washington.

He said his government is watching the situation and will comment at an appropriate time.

He also urged Pakistan to fully cooperate with the investigation into the attack and to punish anyone responsible.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already offered action if India provides actionable intelligence.