Turkish president lauds PM Imran’s desire to resolve issues with India peacefully

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyap Erdogan on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s desire resolve issues with India peacefully amidst the standoff that the two countries are involved in.

In a telephonic to the Prime Minister, the Turkish President said Islam is a religion of peace that underscores resolving disputes in a peaceful manner.

He appreciated Imran Khan’s announcement to release the captured Indian pilot. He said this gesture is a sign of strength.

Imran Khan briefed President Erdogan on the situation as it evolved over the past few days and the efforts he made to de-escalate the crisis.

Both leaders agreed that President Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan for the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting would provide the opportunity for an in-depth overview of bilateral relations and the way forward.

The Crown Prince of United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan has also telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan separately and appreciated PM Imran’s willingness to resolve all issues in a peaceful manner.

During the telephonic conversation, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi felicitated the PM Imran Khan on his speech at the Joint Session of the Parliament and appreciated the prime minister’s desire to resolve issues peacefully.

In his latest tweet, Sheikh Mohamed stressed the “importance of dealing wisely with recent developments and giving priority to dialogue and communication”.

The tweet has come at a time when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that the Indian Air Force pilot captured in Pakistani territory will be handed back to India.

He was captured when his plane went down on Pakistani soil on Wednesday morning after an incursion by Indian planes into Pakistani airspace.—NNI