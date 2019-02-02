UK rejects India’s request to disallow Kashmir event in London

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom has said that it will not interfere in the proposed hosting of Pakistan-backed conference on Kashmir in British Parliament in London on Monday, February 4, on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day observed by Pakistanis across the globe.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) , a spokesperson of British High Commission in New Delhi told India that UK Members of Parliament are independent and it is for individual members to decide who they meet and for what purpose.

Meanwhile, spokesman of Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar in a weekly briefing said that India had taken up the matter with the UK and expected the British government to address India’s concerns. “We have taken it up with the UK very strongly. We hope that they will understand our objections to the proposed conference and take appropriate action,” said Raveesh Kumar.

The meeting being organised in the House of Commons by the All Party Parliamentary Group on Pakistan (APPG-Pakistan) would be participated by Conservative and Labour Party MPs. This would be followed by an exhibition in London to highlight the centrality of Kashmir dispute and the grave human rights violations against the Kashmiri people, by India, which are being widely condemned and need to be immediately stopped,” read a statement by Pakistan’s Foreign Office.—APP