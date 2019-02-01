Umar Amin inspires from legendary Younis Khan’s presence in Peshawar Zalmi

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi batsman Umar Amin Friday says that he takes his inspiration from legendary former cricketer and team mentor Younis Khan, whom he credits for his improved batting technique.

Talking to private news channel , he said ,“I consider myself very lucky to have Younis Khan in our dressing room. He guides us, he is helping me with technical stuff,” adding , he has been getting tips to play the ball more quickly.

“I’m just taking it game by game and trying to live in the present. I want to be better with every passing match,” he shared when asked if he is targeting a spot in the World Cup squad for Pakistan.“I’m enjoying the PSL. It’s up to the selectors to decide who to pick,” Amin added.

The 29-year old said the players are craving to play in front of their home crowd when the PSL action comes to Karachi and Lahore in the latter part of the tournament next month. —APP