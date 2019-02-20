UN Chief calls on India, Pakistan to take immediate steps to defuse tensions

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres has called on India and Pakistan to take immediate steps to defuse tensions.

According to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, the Secretary General also offered to help broker a solution if both sides agree to UN mediation.

The spokesman said we are deeply concerned at the escalating tension between the two countries.

Antonio Guterres stressed the importance of both sides to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to de-escalation.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Commission has expressed grave concern over escalating tension between Pakistan and India.

In a statement in Geneva, Spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Rupert Colville, said we hope escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours will not add further to the insecurity in the region.

He said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, is also concerned by reports from India that some elements are using the Pulwama attack as justification for threats and potential acts of violence targeting Kashmiri and Muslim communities living in different parts of India.