Unrest & chaos in no one’s interest: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan wants peace in the region as unrest and chaos would not serve any one’s interest.

This he said while talking to Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood who called on him in Islamabad today.

They exchanged views on overall security situation of the region in particular context of Indian allegations against Pakistan over the Pulwama incident.

The Foreign Minister said we are seriously reviewing the emerging situation and I have written a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres apprising him about the situation.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood is in Islamabad for consultations after Pulwama incident.