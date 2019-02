WASHINGTON: There is a “big commitment” in Washington and Beijing to reach a trade agreement by the March 1 deadline, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday.

But he added that there remains “a lot of work left to do.”

And Mnuchin told CNBC he is “highly confident” the Congress will pass the US-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

He also said the US economy is “still very strong,” with no signs of slowing.—AFP