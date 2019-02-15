US stocks gain on US-China trade ‘progress’

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Friday on optimism over US-China trade talks, keeping the Dow on track for its eighth straight weekly gain.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.1 percent to 25,707.93.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to 2,766.92, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 7,446.63.

The White House said talks this week in Beijing had “led to progress between the two parties” and would serve as a basis for more negotiations next week in Washington.

New US tariffs on China goods have been scheduled to go into effect on March 1 but President Donald Trump said this week that deadline could be extended if the two sides were close to an agreement.

US stocks have been on a tear since late December on expectations of a US-China trade deal and relief at the Federal Reserve’s shift to a more dovish posture.

These views have allowed the market to overlook signs of weakness, such as Federal Reserve data on Friday that showed a big drop in US manufacturing for January.

Among individual companies, Deere & Company was flat after its earnings per share lagged analyst estimates. The company said worries about tariffs dented demand for farm equipment.

Of other companies reporting results, Nvidia gained 2.2 percent and PepsiCo won 2.4 percent.