Veena Malik’s pictures show her devotion to kids

Web Desk: Veena Malik is a popular name in the Pakistani industry. She has struggled, rebelled and reached a place where she has made peace with everything.

The actress got married to Asad Khattak a few years back and the couple has two kids together, a boy and a sweet girl. But things were not really perfect and the couple finally separated ways due to some differences.

Veena is such a devoted mother, She not only keep up her professional responsibilities but also managing her family and is always spending quality time with both of them.

Veena Malik’s kids are the cutest and they love to play with their mother.

Have a look at the pictures