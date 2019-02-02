Video: Ranveer wiping dust off Deepika’s pant

Web Desk: Ranveer Kapoor and Deepika Padokune have been giving us couple goal since they tied their knot. Ranveer Kapoor is trying to become the best husband of Bollywood. There’s nothing he doesn’t do for the love of his life.
He can fly halfway across the world just to spend minutes with her. No, Deepika doesn’t force him to do that. He does it because he ‘just has to see her.’
He is in awe of Deepika Padukone’s beauty. He says, “When she wakes up she’s gorgeous, middle of the day she’s gorgeous. She’s just gorgeous every way. My god I wake up next tp her and I can’t believe it.”
Recently, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were clicked after a dinner date, and they both left us in awe of their love, again. With all the love, Ranveer Singh wiped dust off Deepika Padukone’s pants and then gave a peck on her cheeks, while she had the biggest smile on her face. There was so much love – just take a look at these pictures and videos.
Many people termed them as ‘showoff couple’ and too much of drama in the public eye. However, there were a few people who commented in support of the couple and slammed the critics for overthinking.
Here is how people responded.