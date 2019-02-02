Video: Ranveer wiping dust off Deepika’s pant

Web Desk: Ranveer Kapoor and Deepika Padokune have been giving us couple goal since they tied their knot. Ranveer Kapoor is trying to become the best husband of Bollywood. There’s nothing he doesn’t do for the love of his life.

He can fly halfway across the world just to spend minutes with her. No, Deepika doesn’t force him to do that. He does it because he ‘just has to see her.’

He is in awe of Deepika Padukone’s beauty. He says, “When she wakes up she’s gorgeous, middle of the day she’s gorgeous. She’s just gorgeous every way. My god I wake up next tp her and I can’t believe it.”

Recently, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were clicked after a dinner date, and they both left us in awe of their love, again. With all the love, Ranveer Singh wiped dust off Deepika Padukone’s pants and then gave a peck on her cheeks, while she had the biggest smile on her face. There was so much love – just take a look at these pictures and videos.

It so happened that Ranveer and Deepika had gone for a dinner date at the Soho House, Mumbai. When they stepped out of the restaurant, they were caught by the paparazzi, who love clicking their pictures together. Ranveer and Deepika, who have always been shutterbugs-friendly, posed for some photographs where Ranveer was seen removing a speck from Deepika’s pants. Later, the loving husband wrapped his wife in his arms and even planted an affectionate kiss on her cheeks.