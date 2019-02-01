Video: Woman’s wet hair freezes in just few seconds

Web Desk: A woman’s wet hair shockingly stood upright after temperature fell below zero and caused it to freeze.

The woman named Taylor Scallon shared the short clips of her laughing as she walks inside a house in Iowa with her long brown hair standing tall above her head.

“Is Iowa really THAT cold?” pic.twitter.com/htxSZzy2QB — Taylor Scallon (@taylor_scallon) January 31, 2019

After a few seconds, she looks up at her hair, which is frozen above her head as if it has been hair-sprayed into position, and cannot help but laugh.

Taylor, who has rosy cheeks from the cold, then walks inside the house and looks again at the camera laughing.

As she steps inside the condensation from her breath can be seen – showing just how cold it is in Iowa.

The video, which has now been viewed more than 103,000 times, was shared on Twitter last night with the caption: ‘Is Iowa really THAT cold?’

Temperatures plunged to as low as minus 42F in Park Rapids, Minnesota, minus 31F in Fargo, North Dakota and minus 27F in Minneapolis.

In Chicago, temperatures were still dropping after plunging early Wednesday to minus 19F, breaking the day’s previous record low set in 1966. Wind chills in northern Illinois made it feel as cold as negative 57F.