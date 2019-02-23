War is not a picnic, former RAW Chief A.S. Dulat warns India

Former Indian spy Chief A.S. Dulat has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to weigh his widely speculated options against Pakistan, because war is not a picnic.

Expressing his views about the ongoing tension between Pakistan and India, the Congress party-run National Herald newspaper quoted him as saying that wars are nastier these days and people at the top have to weigh its consequences.

Dulat said Kargil war was a limited operation and fortunately many civilians were not affected by it.

However, he questioned that if Lahore, Amritsar or Muzaffarabad is bombed, are we prepared for its consequences?

He said the weaponry is now not that of previous wars and it has all changed.