Warning: These apps are stealing your mobile pictures

Web Desk: Recently, Google has just deleted 29 such applications because they can compromise users’ sensitive information.
Cybersecurity experts at Trend Micro have discovered these dodgy apps and warned that they can be used for malicious purposes. These apps have been mostly downloaded in Asia, particularly India.
“Some of these have already been downloaded millions of times… A large number of the download counts originated from Asia – particularly in India,” the cybersecurity company said.
According to Khaleej Times, The camera applications are widely popular among social media fans, as some of them help users “beautify” their pictures or experiment with filters and makeup looks before sharing on Facebook, Instagram or other platforms.
Here are some of the mobile applications that are stealing your pictures.
Pro Camera Beauty
Cartoon Art Photo
Emoji Camera
Artistic effect Filter
Art Editor
Beauty Camera
Selfie Camera Pro
Horizon Beauty Camera
Super Camera
Art Effects for Photo
Awesome Cartoon Art
Art Filter Photo
Art Filter Photo Effects
Cartoon Effect
Art Effect
Photo Editor
Wallpapers HD
Magic Art Filter Photo Editor
Fill Art Photo Editor
ArtFlipPhotoEditing
Art Filter
Cartoon Art Photo