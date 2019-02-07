What is the right age to get married?

Web Desk: Nowadays, the married life of youngsters is turning out to be train wreck and the factor affecting them the most is non other then immaturity.

Aaj Pakistan host, Sidra Iqbal discussed the right age of getting married for male and female in her morning show. According to a guest, “In big cities like Karachi and Lahore, the wedding age for male and female counted differently.”

“After crossing 20, parents start concerning about their daughter’s marriage and begin to consider marriage proposals seriously. While a well-stalled male considers getting marriage at the age of 26. On the other hand, self-made male is more likely to get married after 28.”

