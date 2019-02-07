WhatsApp: Touch & Face ID security added for iPhone

Web Desk: The giant social media application WhatsApp has updated a new security feature Face ID or Touch ID in its iOS application.
The feature can only be used by iPhone users. It is a Screen Lock feature that will let the user’s scan their FaceID or Touch ID to unlock the application.
How to use the feature?
To enable the feature, go to Settings > Account > Privacy and enable Screen Lock. Depending on the smartphone, users can either use the old Touch ID or the newer Face ID method.
The update is now available to download on the App Store.