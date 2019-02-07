WhatsApp: Touch & Face ID security added for iPhone

Web Desk: The giant social media application WhatsApp has updated a new security feature Face ID or Touch ID in its iOS application.

The feature can only be used by iPhone users. It is a Screen Lock feature that will let the user’s scan their FaceID or Touch ID to unlock the application.

How to use the feature?

To enable the feature, go to Settings > Account > Privacy and enable Screen Lock. Depending on the smartphone, users can either use the old Touch ID or the newer Face ID method.