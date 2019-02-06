Why AR Rahman starved before his Oscar?

Web Desk: AR Rahman was the first ever Indian who won two Academy Awards in a single night but the music composer says on the eve of the ceremony, he was ‘starving’ to look in shape.

According to Hindustan Times, Rahman bagged two Academy Awards, one for the original score for slumdog Millionaire and the other for the hugely popular global hit Jai Ho.

While things changed dramatically for Rahman post his win, when asked what was his mental space on the eve of the big award event, Rahman told PTI, “Actually nothing. I was just starving to look thin for the ceremony!”

Rahman shot to global fame with his win and went on to get two more Oscar nominations in 2011 for his original score and song for Boyle’s 127 Hours.

When asked if it is difficult to move past the shadows of two Oscars, Rahman said, “Yes. I have moved on because it’s a great identity for me and I needed that identity to be in Hollywood. Now, whenever I am mentioned there, people know my name.

“That helped me move further not just in music, but also producing movies and going into technologies like virtual reality and cinematic virtual reality and so much of the stuff that’s going to come this year. So, all this freedom came with this power.”