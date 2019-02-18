Why Ben Affleck is no longer playing Batman?

Web Desk: Right after the bitter ending of Ben Affleck’s career as a superhero in Justice League, the actor is ready to step down from Batsman.

The actor revealed that he is no longer playing Batman, and now the actor has also disclosed the reason behind it.

Affleck appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his new film Tripple Frontier and give a little more of an explanation, saying, “Yeah, I am. I have decided- I tried to direct a version of it, worked with a really good screenwriter, but couldn’t come up with a version. Couldn’t crack it. So I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it and they got some really good people.”

Kimmel then surprised Affleck with a retirement ceremony, revealing that they are going to hang up his costumes in the rafters.

It’s been clear how Affleck has had some issues with the direction of his character, which Warner Brothers were moving away from the initial version that he agreed to play. It’s a clever answer to give as it offers a part-explanation without stirring up any controversies.

Affleck then went on to join in a retirement skit with Kimmel, with a Batman suit depicting Tom Brady’s #12 on it, and the actor saying, “ I’m not Batman.”

The Batman is currently scheduled to premiere in theatres on June 25, 2021. Who do you think should play The Dark Knight? You may see Nick Jonas as a young Batman.