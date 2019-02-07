Why Shah Rukh khan is not likely to work with Akshay?

Web Desk: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are mega-stars of Bollywood. Every fan dreams of watching Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan together on the silver screen.

During a recent interview with DNA, Shah Rukh Khan finally responded to the big question: Why he and Akshay don’t come for a film? Responding to this, Shah Rukh said,

“What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him.” While Akshay is known for waking up early and managing his schedules with precision, Shah Rukh prefers to work late at night.

I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me.”

He jokingly added that even if they sign a movie together, there are chances that they will never be able to meet on the sets. He said,

“It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga (laughs). He’ll be leaving the set and I’ll be coming in. I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match.”