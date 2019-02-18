Williams unlikely to run F1 tests before Wednesday

MONTMELÓ: The Williams Formula One team will not run their 2019 car “until Wednesday at the earliest” with pre-season testing underway in Barcelona this week.

The team had already announced they would not be ready for Monday’s opening day of tests and deputy team principal Claire Williams said they will now miss Tuesday’s session as well.

“It is looking more likely than not that we will now not be in a position to run on track until Wednesday at the earliest,” Williams said.

“This is obviously extremely disappointing, but it is unfortunately the situation we are in. We will be getting the FW42 on track as soon as we are able.”

Williams had a disappointing 2018, finishing last in the constructors title race, and will be hoping their all new driver line-up of George Russell and returning Robert Kubica can help bring a change of fortune.

This pair replace Sergey Sirotkin and Lance Stroll.

“We have had an incredibly busy winter at Grove getting the FW42 prepared for the season ahead and, despite everyone’s best efforts, we need some more time before it will be ready to run,” Williams said on Sunday.

The new season gets underway with the traditional curtain raiser in Melbourne on March 17. —AFP