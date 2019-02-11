Winners in key categories at the 2019 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES: Here is a list of winners in the major categories for the Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Country star Kacey Musgraves won the top prize of the night, Album of the Year, for her “Golden Hour.”

Album of the Year: Kacey Musgraves, “Golden Hour”

Record of the Year (best overall song performance): Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Song of the Year (recognizing songwriting): Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) and Ludwig Goransson, “This Is America”

Best new Artist: Dua Lipa

Best Music Video: Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Best Rap Album: Cardi B, “Invasion Of Privacy”

Best Rock Album: Greta Van Fleet, “From the Fires”

Best Pop Vocal Album: Ariana Grande, “Sweetener”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Best Urban Contemporary Album: The Carters, “Everything Is Love”

Best R&B Album: H.E.R., “H.E.R.”

Best Alternative Music Album: Beck, “Colors”

Best World Music Album: Soweto Gospel Choir, “Freedom”

—AFP