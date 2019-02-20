YouTube’s ‘Related Video’ algorithm spreading unethical videos

Web Desk: YouTube is filled with videos like hate speech communalism and violence. It’s up to the platform to take things like this down.
Apparently, instead of falling such videos down, YouTube is encouraging it.
The platform’s ‘Related Videos’ algorithm is responsible for surfacing content similar to what you’re watching. In the past, people have accused it of doing various things like censoring certain types of content, encouraging conspiracy theories, and promoting radicalization. The latest charge though is that it’s helping pedophiles.
YouTuber MattWhatItIs (Matt Watson) posted a video on Sunday night where he made this latest charge. Also shared on Reddit, the video has over a million views at the time of writing. In the video, titled “Youtube is Facilitating the Sexual Exploitation of Children, and it’s Being Monetized (2019),” Watson talks finding disturbing videos on YouTube. These videos involve prepubescent girls, usually in varying states of undress, with millions of views each.