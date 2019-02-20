YouTube’s ‘Related Video’ algorithm spreading unethical videos

Web Desk: YouTube is filled with videos like hate speech communalism and violence. It’s up to the platform to take things like this down.

Apparently, instead of falling such videos down, YouTube is encouraging it.

The platform’s ‘Related Videos’ algorithm is responsible for surfacing content similar to what you’re watching. In the past, people have accused it of doing various things like censoring certain types of content, encouraging conspiracy theories, and promoting radicalization. The latest charge though is that it’s helping pedophiles.

YouTuber MattWhatItIs (Matt Watson) posted a video on Sunday night where he made this latest charge. Also shared on Reddit, the video has over a million views at the time of writing. In the video, titled “Youtube is Facilitating the Sexual Exploitation of Children, and it’s Being Monetized (2019),” Watson talks finding disturbing videos on YouTube. These videos involve prepubescent girls, usually in varying states of undress, with millions of views each.

The girls themselves seem to be just kids, but they appear to be sexualized and exploited by both the channels they’re on and their viewers. Watson found predators commenting with timestamps, where the girls in the clips could be found in compromising positions, as well as a multitude of obscene comments directed at them.

Even worse, many of these channels were also responding positively to these sorts of comments, ‘liking’ the posts and egging them on. But the most horrific part? These videos are being monetized with ads.

“Youtube’s recommended algorithm is facilitating pedophiles’ ability to connect with each other, trade contact info, and link to actual child pornography in the comments,” Watson said in a Reddit post. “I can consistently get access to it from vanilla, never-before-used Youtube accounts via innocuous videos in less than ten minutes, in sometimes less than five clicks.”

The thing is YouTube doesn’t have nearly enough people to police its platform. That job is left to algorithms that automatically ban content based on titles, tags, and other factors.

And this sort of exploitative softcore porn of children just completely slips under that automatic radar. The only time it might be flagged is by outsourced employees, seeing as members of the public that would report it are typically not making those kinds of searches.