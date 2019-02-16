Zardari felicitates Shahbaz Sharif on his release

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on his release.

Former President Zardari also felicitating office bearers and workers of PML-N said that release of Shahbaz Sharif is good omen for democracy. He said that there was not a single political prisoner during previous PPP government because PPP does not believe in political victimization.

Asif Ali Zardari said that he will continue to voice for empowering parliament. Opposition is an essential part in democracy and putting someone behind the bar just because of his affiliation with opposition is not appropriate in politics.

He said that politics of leveling allegations is always harmful for democracy and politics. Country has been strengthened by 18th amendment in constitution and we all need to protect the constitution of the country, he concluded.—INP