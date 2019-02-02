Zardari seeks media support to overthrow PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday urged the media to support the opposition’s attempt to overthrow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Addressing an all-parties conference on the Kashmir issue, the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman pledged to address the various issues being faced by country’s news industry if the media supports the opposition’s movement to remove the PTI government.

Speaking on the Kashmir issue, Zardari said political parties have always set aside their differences to come together for the Kashmiri cause.

“Kashmir is in our DNA. It is an integral part of the Pakistani identity and we will never let Kashmir be separated from us,” pledged the former president.— INP