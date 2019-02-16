Zoheb Hassan lashes out at PSL for using this song

Web Desk: Remakes and renditions started in Coke Studio. People are not really happy with the remakes as most of them were not doing justice to the originals.

Pakistani singer Aima Baig performed at the opening ceremony of PSL 4 with Shuja Haider and they sang Nazia Disco Deewane and to put it mildly, the fans are not really happy.

Nazia’s brother Zoheb Hassan also called out the organizers of PSL on Friday for copyright infringement. He slammed PSL for using Nazia Hassan’s hit number Disco Deewane without permission.

The singer wrote in his Facebook post, “I was shocked to see that a reputable platform like PSL used out track Disco Dewane without our prior permission. Outright infringement of intellectual property should be condemned and I am going to take a legal stand on this one !”

He further added, “This is not only for me or my song. Copyrights need to be respected across the board. Nazia was a very kind soul and she is not here with us today but even she would have been unhappy about it.”

Twitter was filled with concerns after the performance and people are apologizing to Nazia for the said rendition. Here are some reactions of the masses on Disco Deewane:

Watch the performance