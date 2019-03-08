1298 cases under progress in regional bureaus of NAB: Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem informed Senate on Friday that 1298 cases were under progress in the regional bureaus of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) due to further search of documents.

Speaking in the Senate, he told that it would be premature to provide further details of said inquiries and investigations, as it would result in prejudice and would also be against the provision of section 50(xx) of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012.

It was told that 967 of the cases of NAB were at the stage of inquiries and 331 cases were at stage of investigation.

During the period from 2014 to 2018, out of 1413 cases, NAB had concluded 61 investigations through plea bargain under section 25(b) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 after the approval of concerned Accountability Courts.

He told that more than 95 percent cases had been completed without using plea bargain, which was contrary to the impression raised in the question of Senator Sirajul Haq. Only 4.23 percent cases were completed through plea bargain during the last five years from 2014 to 2018.

The minister told NAB had been awarded penalty by the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) in the Broadsheet LLC case. An appeal was pending in the High Court of Justice in England. However, there was currently a confidentiality agreement signed between NAB and Broadsheet which restricted disclosure of contents pertaining to the aforesaid matter. In addition, the subject appeal was

subjudice before the High Court of the Justice in England and it was therefore under the judicial consideration. He said public discussion in the interest of Pakistan should be avoided on the matter.

The minister said that the building of Islamabad High Court, Islamabad was under construction at present and would be substantially completed by June 2020 and offices of lower judiciary would be shifted to the existing building of that court in sector G-10/1 by 2021.

An amount of Rs525 million was allocated for construction of the said court during current financial year 2018-19.

To the question of Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim about the number of cases pending in each high court of the country since January, 2018, Dr Farogh Naseem told that the Ministry of Law did not have access to the required information.

The requisite information was solicited from respective high courts as well as Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, which had informed that at present they did not maintain the said record.

While information received from Peshawar High Court and Sinhd High Court was placed in the Senate. While the information which would be received from Lahore High Court, Balochistan High Court and Islamabad High Court would also be provided in the house. —APP