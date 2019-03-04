4 militants, 2 security personnel killed in Afghan northern province

PUL-E-KHUMRI, Afghanistan: A total of four militants and two security personnel had been confirmed dead as clash erupted in Dand-e-Ghori district of the northern Baghlan province on Tuesday, army spokesman in the northern region Mohammad Hanif Rezai said.

The clash, according to the official, erupted after the Taliban insurgents attempted to overrun security checkpoints in Qurgan Tipa area of Dand-e-Ghori district but the troops deployed there returned fire, forcing the militants to flee.

Major parts of Dand-e-Ghori district are under Taliban control over the past years.

In the firefight which lasted for a while, four militants and two security personnel were killed and six others including four insurgents and two security personnel sustained injuries.

Taliban militants are yet to make comments.—APP