Aamir Khan planning to launch his son Junaid?

Web Desk: Bollywood’s Mr. perfectionist has a string of great performance under his belt. And now his son Junaid Khan is keen to follow in the footsteps of his superstar dad.

The actor was asked if he is planning to launch his son Junaid in films. To which he replied that the decision lies with Junaid. Aamir revealed that Junaid is doing theatre and has an inclination towards joining Bollywood.

Aamir said, “I think it’s up to him. He should lean his own life and take his own decisions. He is inclined to the creative side, he is doing theatre. He is very bright but I am allowing him to follow his own path.”

The 54-year-old actor said, “I don’t want to do a remake.. but in case we see a film that can be remade and he is appropriate for the role then you never know.”

On Karan Johar’s chat show, Aamir had earlier revealed that is children, Junaid and Ira, are keen on entering Bollywood. However, he added that he will not “actively do anything to support” Junaid if he is not deserving.