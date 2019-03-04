Accountability for all to be ensured: vows new DG NAB KP

PESHAWAR: Mujahid Akbar Baloch Director General has vowed to ensure accountability for all to promote the vision of Chairman NAB Justicve Javed Iqbal.

Mujahid Akbar Baloch assumed the charge of Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

On his first day in office, he reviewed the performance of the bureau and expressed satisfaction over the progress of cases.He stressed on his teams to maintain integrity in personal and officials matters.

In order to prevent miscarriage of justice, the Directed General advised all officers to protect the constitutional rights of all persons under scrutiny in accountability matters. —APP