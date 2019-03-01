Actress Lisa Sheridan found died in her home

Web Desk: American actress Lisa Sheridan, known for her role in the TV series CSI: Miami, Invasion and Perception, has found dead in her home in New Orleans at the age of 44, report canoe.

The news has been confirmed by her manager on Wednesday night. Although the cause of death is not yet known.

“She passed away Monday morning, at home, in her apartment in New Orleans. We are waiting for a coroners report on the cause of death.”

“The family has unequivocally confirmed that this is not a suicide. Any suggestion to the contrary is absolute, 100% unfounded.”

Sheridan appeared in a number of TV shows throughout her career, though her stint on CSI may be her most well-remembered role.