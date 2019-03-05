Adnan Siddiqui apologises for his act

Web Desk: Pakistan and India’s relations still remain tense. This can be proved through Adnan Siddiqui’s latest post. The actor recently shared a picture of his Mom co-star and late Bollywood actor Sridevi on her death anniversary.

After which, he was criticised for sharing the photo.

Adnan Siddiqui took her picture down. He then went on to issue an apology. With a photo that read “My bad,”.

He also captioned the photo, “My last post was a memory post, remembering a co-star at a very personal level. But I do realize that it shouldn’t have been on a public forum. It, in no way, meant that I don’t support my country.”

It continued, “What ever said and done, my country comes above all and I’m a proud Pakistani with all my heart. If I ever have to make a choice – it’ll always be my country first. But I understand, may be it was wrong timing and I would like to apologise for that. Peace and love to all. As a mark of respect and keeping the sentiments intact – I’m deleting the post. PAKISTAN ZINDABAD.”

Numerous users came to his defence, with one stating, “One’s love for another human being should not be undermined or hidden because of political chaos, especially in this day and age, but that tells you the power of public shaming! Awful!”

Another wrote, “Why would you need to make a choice here? Your post was on a human and personal level and you need not apologise or remove it. This comment is almost as bad as some of those so called Indian ‘celebrities’. People need to stop tainting everyone with the same brush. So disappointing.”

One user posted, “That was a beautiful post. If people reacted they were being ridiculous. Wish you hadn’t caved in.”